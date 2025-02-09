Alvarado will start Saturday's game against the Kings, James Ham of ESPN 1320 Sacramento reports.
After a one-game absence, Alvarado has been cleared to suit up and will make his first start since Nov. 11, as Herbert Jones (shoulder) is out for a few months and Dejounte Murray (Achilles) is out for the season.
