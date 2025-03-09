Alvarado is in the Pelicans' starting lineup against the Grizzlies on Sunday.

Alvarado will make his 12th start of the season due to CJ McCollum (rest) and Zion Williamson (rest) both being ruled out for Sunday's contest. Alvarado started in four straight games right before the All-Star break, and over that span he averaged 12.5 poinst, 6.5 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 2.0 steals over 29.5 minutes per game.