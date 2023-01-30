Alvarado is starting Sunday's game against the Bucks.
With CJ McCollum (thumb) sidelined for Sunday's matchup, Alvarado will step into the starting lineup for the first time since Jan. 7. Over eight starts this season, he's averaged 10.0 points, 4.5 assists, 3.0 rebounds and 1.9 steals in 27.6 minutes per game.
