Alvarado recorded eight points (3-7 FG, 2-5 3Pt), two rebounds, three assists and two steals across 19 minutes during Friday's 114-113 win over San Antonio.

Alvarado continues to play a modest role, but he was part of New Orleans' closing lineup Friday, symbolizing the trust he has in the rotation. The 25-year-old is hitting 39.0 percent of 3.4 threes per game this season, but he rarely exceeds a 15-20 minute role, which best profiles him as a streaming candidate when the Pelicans are shorthanded.