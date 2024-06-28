The Pelicans are picking up Alvarado's $1.99 million team option for 2024-25, Christian Clark of The New Orleans Times-Picayune reported Friday.

An undrafted point guard out of Georgia Tech, Alvarado has solidified himself as the Pelicans' top backup point guard over the last three seasons and will likely maintain that role next season. Last season, Alvarado averaged 7.1 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2.1 assists and 1.1 steals in 18.4 minutes per game across 56 appearances.