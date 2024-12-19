Alvarado (hamstring) won't play in Thursday's game against the Rockets.

Alvarado was set for re-evaluation two weeks from Dec. 4, but he remains sidelined for Thursday's game. The point guard has been tending to a strained left hamstring and hasn't appeared in a game since Nov. 11. While he lacks a clear timeline for return, his next chance to play will come Saturday against the Knicks.