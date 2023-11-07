Alvarado (ankle) won't play in Wednesday's game versus the Timberwolves.

Alvarado suffered his ankle injury during preseason and has yet to make his season debut. While the Pelicans said he would be re-evaluated by now, no update has been provided. With CJ McCollum (chest) also out, Jordan Hawkins, Kira Lewis and Dyson Daniels should continue to receive extended minutes in the backcourt.