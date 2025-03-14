Alvarado finished Thursday's 113-93 loss to the Magic with 12 points (5-10 FG, 2-6 3Pt, 0-1 FT), two rebounds, four assists and three steals over 25 minutes.

Although he's shooting 41.8 percent from the field over his last five games, Alvarado leads the Pelicans in nine-category fantasy value during that stretch, averaging 12.2 points, 6.0 assists, 2.0 rebounds, 2.2 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in just 25.6 minutes. After starting four straight games in mid-February, Alvarado has made just one start over New Orleans' last 12 games.