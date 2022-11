Alvarado posted three points (1-5 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three rebounds and one assist in 17 minutes during Thursday's 106-95 loss to the Trail Blazers

Alvarado has cooled down from his early-season scoring but is still shooting 40.0 percent from three on 3.3 attempts per game. Alvarado has been a quality backup point guard for the Pelicans this season, especially when considering his defensive contributions.