Alvarado (rib) is Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site in Saturday's matchup against the Suns.
Alvarado was held out of the Pelicans' last game due to the injury but is slated to return Saturday. His availability would spell fewer opportunities for Devonte' Graham and Dyson Daniels Saturday.
