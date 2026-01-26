Alvarado (oblique) tallied six points (2-5 FG, 2-5 3Pt), five rebounds and one assist across 13 minutes Sunday in the Pelicans' 104-95 win over the Spurs.

Following a nine-game absence due to an oblique strain, Alvarado made his return to action Sunday and reclaimed a spot on the Pelicans' second unit. When healthy, Alvarado has mostly served as the top backup at point guard to Jeremiah Fears, but the two played alongside one another off the bench while interim head coach James Borrego dropped Jordan Poole from the rotation and ran out a starting five lacking a true point guard. Borrego could shake up the lineup at some point, but Alvarado seems likely to continue operating off the bench and could struggle to regain a consistent 20-plus-minute role while the Pelicans have all their key contributors available, save for Dejounte Murray (Achilles).