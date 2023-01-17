Alvarado ended Monday's 113-103 loss to Cleveland with 10 points (4-8 FG, 2-4 3Pt), three rebounds, five assists and three steals across 34 minutes.

Alvarado had one of his better games in recent memory, logging a season-high 34 minutes in the loss. Seen as a steals specialist, Alvarado had been struggling on the defensive end prior to the last couple of games, recording a combined two steals across seven games. He remains a streaming consideration in standard formats but as we have seen lately, there is an element of risk associated with him.