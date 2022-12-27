Alvarado ended Monday's 113-93 victory over the Pacers with eight points (3-11 FG, 1-8 3Pt, 1-2 FT), four rebounds, three assists and three steals over 30 minutes.

Alvarado did what he does best, garnering three steals as a member of the opening unit. With three of their regular starters on the sideline, Alvarado came through for anyone who happened to stream him in. His efficiency was far from perfect but his three defensive counters could certainly make a difference in a weekly matchup. Continue to roll with him until we get word that the absent players are returning to action.