Alvarado finished with 12 points (4-8 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 2-2 FT), nine rebounds and eight assists across 30 minutes off the bench during Sunday's 114-96 victory over the Spurs.

The nine boards were a career high for Alvarado as he came within a whisker of his first career triple-double. The fourth-year guard has returned to the bench coming out of the All-Star break, with Kelly Olynyk getting a look in the starting five instead, but the shift doesn't seem to have impacted Alvarado's usage or minutes. Over his last six contests, he's averaging 11.7 points, 6.3 assists, 4.5 boards, 2.0 threes and 1.8 steals in 29.7 minutes.