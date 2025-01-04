Alvarado (hamstring) posted five points (2-6 FG, 1-4 3Pt), three assists, three steals and two rebounds across 20 minutes Friday in the Pelicans' 132-120 win over the Wizards.

Alvarado was on a restriction in his return from a 23-game absence due to a left hamstring strain, but the 20 minutes he ended up receiving is probably a good approximation of what he'll get in most games when the Pelicans' usual backcourt starters (Dejounte Murray and CJ McCollum) are available. While Alvarado should be a good source of assists, steals and three-pointers on a per-minute basis, he won't have much appeal outside of deeper leagues now that the Pelicans are healthier in the backcourt.