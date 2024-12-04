Alvarado (hamstring) continues progressing through rehab and will be re-evaluated in approximately two weeks.
Alvarado has been sidelined since Nov. 11 due to a left hamstring strain. Dejounte Murray's return to action on Nov. 27 coupled with the emergence of two-way player Brandon Boston has salvaged New Orleans' backcourt around CJ McCollum, but depth remains thin beyond this trio.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Set for checkup in three weeks•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Expected to miss six weeks•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Returns to game Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Leaves game early Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Productive showing once again•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Pops for 27 in loss to Cavs•