Alvarado accumulated zero points (0-4 FG, 0-2 3Pt), two rebounds and three assists in 12 minutes during Monday's 120-111 loss to Philadelphia.

Alvarado was unable to have an impact in the loss, continuing what has been a lean couple of weeks. He has now scored in single digits in seven of his past eight games, tallying 11 steals during that time. Given his sporadic offensive offerings, he should be viewed as just a streaming option in 12-team leagues.