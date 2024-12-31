Alvarado (hamstring) is doubtful for Wednesday's game against the Heat, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

Alvarado has been a full participant at recent practices and is expected to return to game action soon, but that likely won't happen Wednesday. The backup point guard hasn't played since Nov. 11 due to a left hamstring strain and will presumably face restrictions when eventually given the green light.