Alvarado chipped in 18 points (7-11 FG, 4-7 3Pt), three rebounds, six assists and two steals over 31 minutes during Tuesday's 116-112 win over the Hornets.

Alvarado was back to his best Tuesday, delivering easily his best performance of the season. After failing to score more than five points in each of the first five games, an 18-point performance was just what the doctor ordered. We have seen games like this from Alvarado in the past, making him someone to at least keep an eye on moving forward. With that said, managers are within their rights to be skeptical, given that these performances are often outliers when viewed as part of the bigger picture.