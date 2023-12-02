Alvarado (ankle) will not play in Friday's game against the Spurs.
Alvarado is considered day-to-day, but his status for Saturday against the Bulls is in the air. With Alvarado sidelined, Dyson Daniels and Jordan Hawkins will hold down the fort for the second unit.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Deemed questionable for Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Returns after brief exit•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Questionable to return•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Scores five points in debut•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Set to debut Monday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Questionable for Monday•