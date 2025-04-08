Alvarado (calf) is available for Tuesday's game against the Nets.

Following a one-game absence in Sunday's loss to the Bucks, Alvarado will play through right calf soreness Tuesday and shouldn't have any restrictions. Over his last six contests, Alvarado has logged 14.2 points, 6.2 assists, 3.5 rebounds, 1.3 steals and 1.7 three-pointers in 28.1 minutes per game but is shooting a poor 37.6 percent from the field while averaging 3.5 turnovers during this span.