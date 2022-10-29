Alvarado is available for Friday's contest against the Suns, Jim Eichenhofer of the Pelicans' official site reports.

As expected, Alvarado will be good to go despite being listed as questionable due to a back injury. Brandon Ingram (concussion), Zion Williamson (hip) and Herbert Jones (knee) all remain out, so Alvarado will likely draw a second straight start. The backup point guard posted 13 points, three rebounds, three assists and two steals in 26 minutes during his first start of the season Tuesday.