Alvarado (hamstring) has been ruled out for Saturday's game against New York.
Alvarado has been out of action since Nov. 13 due to a left hamstring strain, which will force him to miss his 18th straight game Saturday. His next opportunity to play will be Sunday against the Nuggets.
