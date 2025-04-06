Alvarado (calf) has been ruled out for Sunday's game against the Bucks, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Alvarado is dealing with right calf soreness, which will keep him sidelined for Sunday's game against Milwaukee. Elfrid Payton will likely be tasked with picking up the slack in the backcourt for this game.
More News
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Questionable to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Paces team with 27 points•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Logs double-double in loss•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Poor shooting effort Friday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Cleared to play Sunday•
-
Pelicans' Jose Alvarado: Questionable for Sunday•