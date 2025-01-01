Alvarado (hamstring) has been ruled out for Wednesday night's game against the Heat.
Alvarado has been sidelined since Nov. 13 due to a left hamstring strain, but he has been ramping up his participation in practice as of late. His next opportunity to play will be Friday against the Wizards.
