Pelicans' Josh Gray: Back to G League
Gray was transferred from the Pelicans to the Erie BayHawks on Saturday.
Several injuries on Pelicans' roster caused the team to call up Gray for the last two games. However, he never saw the floor in either contest. He will now return to the team's G League affiliation and work on his game.
