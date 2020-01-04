Gray had 18 points (7-22 FG, 2-12 3Pt, 1-2 FT), 11 assists, six rebounds and two steals over 39 minutes in Friday's G League win against Oklahoma City.

After spending one game with the parent club, Gray returned to the G League on Friday and recorded a double-double in his return. He committed six turnovers, but he also led the team with 11 rebounds as he helped the BayHawks secure the win.