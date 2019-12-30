Pelicans' Josh Gray: Called up by parent club
Gray was recalled by the Pelicans on Monday.
With the Pelicans not having a game until Friday when they face off against the Lakers, the move seems to be intended to get Gray some additional practice reps with the NBA roster. It's unlikely that he'll join the regular rotation as he's seen just 22 minutes of action across two appearances this season.
