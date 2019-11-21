Gray totaled 41 points (17-28 FG, 1-7 3Pt, 3-3 FT), eight assists, three rebounds and three steals over 39 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Canton.

Gray returned to the G League on Wednesday since the Pelicans returned two of their injured players. He was incredibly effective as he led the Bayhawks in points and minutes. The 26-year-old could return to the Pelicans if they face any more injuries.