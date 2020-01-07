Pelicans' Josh Gray: Flirts with triple-double
Gray tallied a game-high 26 points (10-21 FG, 4-8 3Pt, 2-2 FT) to go with 14 rebounds, nine assists, two blocks and one steal in 37 minutes Monday for the G League's Erie BayHawks in a 124-114 loss to the Raptors 905.
With the Pelicans enjoying relatively sound health in the backcourt this season, Gray, a two-way player, has been limited to just two appearances at the NBA level. He'll continue to fill a high-usage role for the BayHawks for the foreseeable future, which should translate to big stat lines most nights. Over his 17 appearances (16 starts) in the G League this season, Gray is averaging 24.5 points (on 43.6% shooting from the field), 7.6 assists, 5.2 rebounds, 2.5 steals and 2.4 three-pointers in 37.2 minutes.
