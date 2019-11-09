Pelicans' Josh Gray: Goes for 28 in G League opener
Gray notched a game-best 28 points to go along with six rebounds, six assists and one steal in Friday's opener against the Skyhawks.
Gray also turned the ball over five times, but his positives far outweigh his negatives in what should be a big season when he's on the G League roster. His 20 shot attempts are also a sign that he's unafraid to pull the trigger.
