Gray recorded 31 points (14-29 FG, 3-10 3Pt, 0-1 FT), 10 assists, five rebounds and four steals over 39 minutes in Friday's loss to the Herd.

Gray led the team in points and minutes Friday as he posted his third consecutive double-double. The 26-year-old is averaging 31.0 points and 8.6 assists over his first seven G League games this year.