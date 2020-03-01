Pelicans' Josh Gray: Leads scoring efforts Saturday
Gray had 26 points (12-24 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 0-1 FT), six assists, two steals and one rebound over 36 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Maine.
Gray has been one of the BayHawks' most prolific scorers in recent games as he's topped 20 points in five of the last six contests while making at least two three-pointers in three of those appearances. The 26-year-old is averaging 22.8 points and 7.5 assists per game this season.
