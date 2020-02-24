Pelicans' Josh Gray: Logs double-double in loss
Gray had 21 points (7-20 FG, 3-7 3Pt, 3-7 FT), 11 assists, seven rebounds and two steals over 35 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to College Park.
Gray managed to add another double-double to his resume Saturday, but he also gave up seven turnovers. The 26-year-old has still been one of the BayHawks' most productive players this season, recording double-digit point totals in all but two of his appearances while averaging 22.4 PPG and 7.7 APG.
