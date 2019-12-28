Pelicans' Josh Gray: Makes big impact on scoreboard
Gray recorded 23 points (9-17 FG, 3-5 3Pt, 1-1 FT), four rebounds, four assists and one block over 33 minutes in Friday's G League loss to Long Island.
In a slow scoring night for the BayHawks, Gray led the team in points, but his impact was limited as he committed a team-high seven turnovers. The 26-year-old has been one of the most effective performers for Erie this season, averaging 25.8 points and 7.7 assists per game.
More News
-
Week 11 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where the Wizards...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 10
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 10.
-
Week 10 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions for a week where four teams...
-
Hoops Mailbag: Trade feedback
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with lineup decisions and close...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 9
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league for Week 9.