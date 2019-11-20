Pelicans' Josh Gray: Moves back to G League
The Pelicans transferred Gray to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.
New Orleans returned three of its nine injured players to action in Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers, lessening the need for the team to keep both of its two-way players -- Gray and Zylan Cheatham -- up with the parent club. During his stint with the NBA team, Gray cracked the rotation in two games, logging 22 minutes in total and accruing more turnovers (five) than any other statistic.
More News
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 5
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Fantasy basketball rankings, Week 5
SportsLine simulated every NBA game this week 10,000 times to produce Fantasy basketball rankings.
-
Week 5 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...
-
Fantasy Hoops Mailbag: Trade calls
Mike Barner delivers his Fantasy Basketball mailbag to help with tough lineup decisions and...
-
Top waiver adds for NBA Week 4
Alex Rikleen breaks down waiver options who might be available in your league.
-
Week 4 Start & Sit, schedule analysis
Alex Barutha analyzes the schedule to help make lineup decisions and mostly avoid three teams...