The Pelicans transferred Gray to the G League's Erie BayHawks on Wednesday.

New Orleans returned three of its nine injured players to action in Tuesday's 115-104 win over the Trail Blazers, lessening the need for the team to keep both of its two-way players -- Gray and Zylan Cheatham -- up with the parent club. During his stint with the NBA team, Gray cracked the rotation in two games, logging 22 minutes in total and accruing more turnovers (five) than any other statistic.