Pelicans' Josh Gray: Nears triple-double
Gray had 19 points (8-16 FG, 1-4 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 11 assists, nine rebounds and three steals over 33 minutes in Tuesday's G League loss to Lakeland.
Gray has been one of the most prominent performers for the BayHawks this season, and Tuesday's game was no different as he tied for the team lead with 19 points and logged his second consecutive double-double. The 26-year-old is averaging 23.2 points and 7.9 rebounds per game.
