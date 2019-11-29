Gray totaled 31 points (12-29 FG, 4-9 3Pt, 1-1 FT), 10 assists, four steals, three rebounds and one block over 40 minutes in Wednesday's loss to Grand Rapids.

Gray has been incredibly productive in the G League this season, averaging 31.0 points and 8.3 assists per game. It's unclear when he will return to the parent club, but he is making the most of his time with the BayHawks.