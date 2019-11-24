Gray recorded 35 points (13-28 FG, 3-9 3Pt, 5-6 FT), six rebounds and four assists over 41 minutes in Saturday's loss to the Raptors 905.

The Bayhawks took Saturday's game to triple overtime, which allowed Gray to log 35 points, although he also committed five turnovers. The 6-0 guard has been a key contributor in the G League, averaging 33.8 points and 7.3 assists per game over his first four appearances.