Gray finished with 14 points (5-19 FG, 0-4 3Pt, 2-4 FT), seven assists, five rebounds and two steals over 34 minutes in Saturday's G League loss to Fort Wayne.

Gray began the season with a scoring surge as he scored at least 20 points in each of his first eight games, but he has cooled off with just 32 points over his previous two games. The 26-year-old has still been a key contributor for the Bayhawks this season, but he'll try to break out of his slump Tuesday against the Raptors 905.