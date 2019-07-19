Pelicans' Josh Gray: Secures contract with Pelicans
Gray has agreed to a two-way deal with the Pelicans, Will Guillory of The Athletic reports.
Undrafted out of LSU in 2016, Gray played in South Korea last season. He was brought on by the Nets for 2019 summer league, and he averaged 12.0 points, 4.3 rebounds, 3.5 assists and 1.3 steals in 23.9 minutes. While the Nets weren't interested in his services, the Pelicans appear to be impressed by Gray's performances. In signing a two-way deal, the point guard will spend the majority of 2019-20 in the G League.
