Pelicans' Josh Gray: Transferred to NBA
The Pelicans recalled Gray from the G League's Erie BayHawks on Monday.
Gray will give the Pelicans some extra coverage in the backcourt with JJ Redick (hamstring) ruled out for Monday's game in Detroit and Jrue Holiday (elbow) considered unlikely to play. Even if Gray suits up for the contest, he'll likely fill only a limited role off the bench, as Frank Jackson, Nickeil Alexander-Walker and E'Twaun Moore are likelier candidates to pick up the open minutes at either guard spot.
