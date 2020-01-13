Pelicans' Josh Gray: Transferred to Pelicans
Gray was recalled by the Pelicans ahead of Monday's game against Detroit.
Gray will presumably simply act as rotational depth. He's struggled to find minutes at the NBA level this season and has played just 22 minutes overall, totaling two points, two rebounds and two assists in two games.
