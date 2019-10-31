Pelicans' Josh Gray: Yet to feature on court
Gray is yet to see any action for the Pelicans after signing a two-way contract earlier in the year.
Gray was picked up by the Pelicans after a decent enough showing during the recent Summer League. The two-way deal means Gray is likely to spend the majority of the season in the G-League with very little opportunity to put up fantasy numbers.
