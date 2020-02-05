Pelicans' Josh Hart: Another quality showing off bench
Hart produced eight points (3-9 FG, 1-6 3Pt, 1-1 FT), seven boards, four assists, three steals and one block in 29 minutes off the bench Tuesday in the Pelicans' 120-108 loss to the Bucks.
A number of the Pelicans' supporting-cast players have noticed role reductions following Zion Williamson's season debut Jan. 22, but Hart hasn't been hurt too much. Though he's only reached 30 minutes in one of the Pelicans' seven games with Williamson, Hart is still averaging 10.0 points, 8.0 boards, 1.4 assists, 1.6 three-pointers, 1.3 steals and 1.0 blocks over that stretch while shooting 43.9 percent from the field and 90 percent from the free-throw line. That's enough to keep him in consideration for a roster spot in most 12-team leagues.
