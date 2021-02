Hart (back) will play in Tuesday's game against the Grizzlies.

Hart has been dealing with back spasms lately but he hasn't missed any time as of yet. Following an explosive 20-point, 17-rebound effort on Feb. 9, Hart has cooled off over the last three games with averages of 7.3 points on 42.9 percent shooting, 4.7 rebounds, 4.0 assists, 1.0 steal and 1.0 triple per game in that stretch.