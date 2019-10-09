Pelicans' Josh Hart: Available to play Wednesday
Hart (knee) is listed as available to play in Wednesday's tilt against Chicago.
Hart was banged up in Monday's preseason opener and entered Wednesday's tilt against the Bulls with soreness in his right knee. Clearly, the issue isn't too major, though Hart could still see a decrease to the 16 minutes he saw in the opener if coach Alvin Gentry decides to be cautious.
