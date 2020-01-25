Pelicans' Josh Hart: Available to play
Hart (ankle) will play Friday against the Nuggets.
As expected, Hart will play through a sore left ankle. This month, he's averaging 10.1 points, 6.4 rebounds, 1.4 assists and 1.2 steals in 30.1 minutes. However, the return of Zion Williamson could cut into Hart's playing time moving forward.
