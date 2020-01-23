Pelicans' Josh Hart: Available Wednesday
Hart (ankle) will be available for Wednesday's game against San Antonio.
Hart will take the court despite nursing left ankle soreness he initially picked up in Monday's game against Memphis. The 24-year-old wing's having a successful season so far and is posting averages of 10.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.1 steals in 28.5 minutes per game.
