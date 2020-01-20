Hart will come off the bench Monday against the Grizzlies, Chris Herrington of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports.

Hart will shift back to a reserve role with Jrue Holiday set to return from a seven-game absence. As the Pelicans continue to get healthier, Hart -- who is averaging 10.1 points, 6.7 rebounds, 1.3 assists and 1.3 steals in 32.1 minutes per game this month -- could be one of the players whose minutes and production are most affected.